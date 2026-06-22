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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Flair Writing Inds rises after securing supply contract from large format stores

Flair Writing Inds rises after securing supply contract from large format stores

Last Updated : Jun 22 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

Flair Writing Industries added 1.36% to Rs 283.20 after the company announced that its Creative and Steel Bottles & Houseware division has secured fresh orders from various large format stores.

These orders, valued at Rs 20 crore, are to be executed in the next 90 days.

Mohit Rathod, the whole-time director, said: Flair continues to strengthen its presence as one of Indias most recognized & trusted consumer brands, which is expanding its Creative and Steel Bottles & Houseware division.

Both the divisions are gaining strong demand momentum for their products from large format stores. These orders are to be completed in 90 days and are expected to support margin-accretive growth.

 

In FY26, both the divisions grew by 78% per annum, contributing approximately 31% of the companys total revenue. With both divisions witnessing strong momentum and accelerated growth, we expect their combined contribution to increase to approximately 38%40% of overall revenue in FY27.

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In FY26, the company sold 145 million mechanical pencils and has commenced manufacturing wooden pencils at its Surat facility under the Creative division."

Flair Writing Industries is among the top 3 players in the writing instruments and the largest pen brand in India.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 16.15% to Rs 35.82 crore on a 8.35% increase in revenue to Rs 322.95 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

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First Published: Jun 22 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

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