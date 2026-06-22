RIL rises after Jio Platforms files draft papers for public issue

Reliance Industries rose 2.45% to Rs 1,341.60 after Jio Platforms filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for a public issue comprising a fresh issue of up to 27 crore equity shares.

Reliance Industries will continue to remain the controlling shareholder of Jio Platforms with a 66.43% stake. As of 31 March 2026, Reliance Industries held 593.78 crore shares in Jio Platforms.

According to the DRHP, up to 50% of the issue size will be allocated to qualified institutional buyers, while at least 35% will be reserved for retail investors. The DRHP provides for separate reservation portions for eligible Reliance Industries shareholders and employees, although the size of these reservations has not yet been disclosed.

The issue proceeds will be used primarily for the prepayment or repayment of certain borrowings of Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJIL), the company's material subsidiary, and for general corporate purposes. Jio Platforms plans to deploy up to Rs 27,500 crore from the net proceeds towards repayment or prepayment of RJIL borrowings.

Jio Platforms reported revenue from operations of Rs 146,885.30 crore in FY26, up 14.6% from Rs 128,218.40 crore in FY25. EBITDA rose 18.8% to Rs 76,255.40 crore from Rs 64,170 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 51.91% from 50.05%.

Profit before tax increased 14.9% to Rs 40,353.10 crore in FY26 from Rs 35,127.30 crore in FY25. Profit after tax rose 15.1% to Rs 30,049.10 crore from Rs 26,109 crore a year earlier.

Jio Platforms is the digital services arm of Reliance Industries and houses businesses across telecom, digital platforms and technology services. The company had a customer base of 524.4 million at the end of FY26, compared with 488.2 million a year earlier.

Jio Platforms houses Reliance Industries' telecom, digital platform and technology businesses and is one of the country's largest digital services companies.

Reliance Industries, India's largest private sector enterprise, has interests spanning oil and gas exploration, refining and petrochemicals, retail, digital services, advanced materials and renewable energy.

On a consolidated basis, Reliance Industries reported an 8.9% decline in profit after tax, including share of profit or loss from associates and joint ventures, to Rs 20,589 crore in Q4 FY26. Profit before tax fell 6.6% year-on-year to Rs 27,195 crore. Gross revenue increased 12.9% to Rs 325,290 crore, driven by strong performance in the oil-to-chemicals, retail and digital services businesses, although lower gas production from the KG-D6 block weighed on the oil and gas segment.

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