Flair Writing Industries consolidated net profit rises 3.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.95% to Rs 250.11 croreNet profit of Flair Writing Industries rose 3.56% to Rs 34.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.95% to Rs 250.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 260.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 1.55% to Rs 118.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 117.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.83% to Rs 978.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 942.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content