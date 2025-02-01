Business Standard

Saturday, February 01, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / FM announces PM Dhan Dhyan Krishi Yojana; Scheme to benefit 1.7 cr farmers

FM announces PM Dhan Dhyan Krishi Yojana; Scheme to benefit 1.7 cr farmers

Image

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced PM Dhan Dhyan Krishi Yojana, covering 100 districts with low yields, modern crop intensity and below-average credit parameters. Presenting her record eighth consecutive budget, she also said that the scheme would benefit 1.7 crore farmers. She added the government will launch rural prosperity, and resilience programme focusing on youth, women and farmers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Agriculture sector to be first engine of growth, says FM in Budget 2025

Agriculture sector to be first engine of growth, says FM in Budget 2025

Kaveri Seed, Mangalam Seeds soar after Govt announces National Mission for Seeds

Kaveri Seed, Mangalam Seeds soar after Govt announces National Mission for Seeds

OK Play India rises after Govt announces plan to make India 'global toy hub'

OK Play India rises after Govt announces plan to make India 'global toy hub'

Fertilizer stocks shine after Govt to set up urea plant with 12.7 lakh tonne capacity in Assam

Fertilizer stocks shine after Govt to set up urea plant with 12.7 lakh tonne capacity in Assam

Agri stocks surge after launch of Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojna to Benefit 1.7 crore farmers

Agri stocks surge after launch of Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojna to Benefit 1.7 crore farmers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEBudget Bahi-Khata TraditionBudget 2025IndusInd Bank Q3 ResultsPrayagraj Airfares 50% Drop
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon