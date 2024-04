Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Indias forex reserves dropped $2.282 billion to $640.334 billion during the week ended April 19, according to the latest RBI data. This is the second consecutive week of fall in reserves. In the previous week, the countrys forex reserves had dropped by $5.401 billion to $643.162 billion. Indias overall foreign exchange reserves touched an all-time high of $648.562 billion for the week ended April 5.