Oil India Ltd Spikes 2.04%

Oil India Ltd rose 2.04% today to trade at Rs 488.3. The BSE Oil & Gas index is up 0.49% to quote at 28442.24. The index is down 2 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Reliance Industries Ltd increased 0.73% and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd added 0.47% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went up 19.43 % over last one year compared to the 7.15% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Oil India Ltd has lost 3.73% over last one month compared to 2% fall in BSE Oil & Gas index and 4.96% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 32808 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.2 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 524.15 on 04 Feb 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 322.15 on 07 Apr 2025.

