Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / FX-Retail platform linked with Bharat Connect to enable customers to buy US dollars

FX-Retail platform linked with Bharat Connect to enable customers to buy US dollars

Image

Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

The Reserve Bank on Tuesday said bill payment system Bharat Connect has been linked with foreign exchange retail platform, enabling individual customers to buy US dollars in the form of currency notes, forex card load or for outward remittances at competitive prices. The linkage will enable individual customers maintaining bank accounts with participating banks to register and transact on the FX-Retail platform via enabled digital channels of participating banks and through Third Party Application Providers (TPAPs), RBI said. With the linkage, customers will be able to access USD through their preferred payment/banking apps integrated with the Bharat Connect or Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) platform.

 

The central bank further stated that the pilot is being made available to the customers of Axis Bank, Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Yes Bank. The customers of these banks can access FX-Retail through CRED and Mobikwik applications to purchase US Dollar against the Indian Rupee on a value cash basis for foreign exchange outward remittances, loading of foreign exchange cards, and physical delivery of foreign currency notes, as offered by the respective participating banks. Additionally, the customers of Federal Bank and State Bank of India can also access FX-Retail through the internet banking applications of these banks. Going forward, the scope of the pilot will be gradually expanded to include more user categories, channels, banks, and TPAPs; and a wider range of forex transactions, RBI noted.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Motors' JLR reports over 24% YoY fall in Q2 wholesales; clocks retail sales of 85,495 units

Tata Motors' JLR reports over 24% YoY fall in Q2 wholesales; clocks retail sales of 85,495 units

Advance Agrolife rises on debut

Advance Agrolife rises on debut

Titan Company spurts as consumer businesses grow 20% YoY in Q2 FY26

Titan Company spurts as consumer businesses grow 20% YoY in Q2 FY26

Keystone Realtors rises after recording pre-sales of Rs 7.63 bn in Q2

Keystone Realtors rises after recording pre-sales of Rs 7.63 bn in Q2

RBI issues draft norms for transition to expected credit loss framework

RBI issues draft norms for transition to expected credit loss framework

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyWeWork India IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Price TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateBihar Election Key PartiesBihar Election 2025 AgendasUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon