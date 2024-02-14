Sensex (    %)
                        
G S Auto International reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Sales rise 20.59% to Rs 39.01 crore
Net profit of G S Auto International reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 20.59% to Rs 39.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 32.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales39.0132.35 21 OPM %5.845.63 -PBDT1.140.28 307 PBT0.26-0.73 LP NP0.08-0.53 LP
First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 11:09 AM IST

