GAIL (India) Ltd gains for fifth session

GAIL (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 143.97, up 0.58% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 16.57% in last one year as compared to a 1.82% gain in NIFTY and a 11.02% gain in the Nifty Energy.

GAIL (India) Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 143.97, up 0.58% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 22946.3. The Sensex is at 74027.79, down 0.11%. GAIL (India) Ltd has dropped around 3.36% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GAIL (India) Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35388.75, down 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 78.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 165.13 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 144.12, up 0.37% on the day. GAIL (India) Ltd is down 16.57% in last one year as compared to a 1.82% gain in NIFTY and a 11.02% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 12.14 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.