Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 03:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Consumer Products Ltd spurts 0.89%, gains for fifth straight session

Tata Consumer Products Ltd spurts 0.89%, gains for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Tata Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 1180.3, up 0.89% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.8% in last one year as compared to a 6.6% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.33% spurt in the Nifty FMCG.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1180.3, up 0.89% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 25795.3. The Sensex is at 84482.24, down 0.23%. Tata Consumer Products Ltd has risen around 2.27% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Tata Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54863.45, down 0.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1181, up 0.54% on the day. Tata Consumer Products Ltd is up 29.8% in last one year as compared to a 6.6% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.33% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 64.85 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Modified Electronics Manufacturing Clusters scheme estimated to generate around 1.80 lakh jobs

Modified Electronics Manufacturing Clusters scheme estimated to generate around 1.80 lakh jobs

Benchmarks trade with minor cuts; European mrkt advance

Benchmarks trade with minor cuts; European mrkt advance

Rabi area gains steadily, good rise in wheat, chana and rapeseed acreage

Rabi area gains steadily, good rise in wheat, chana and rapeseed acreage

Lok Sabha Clears Rs 41,455 Crore Additional Spending for Fertiliser Subsidies, Oil Marketing Firms, and Education

Lok Sabha Clears Rs 41,455 Crore Additional Spending for Fertiliser Subsidies, Oil Marketing Firms, and Education

ITC receives CCI approval for acquisition of pulp and paper biz of Aditya Birla Real Estate

ITC receives CCI approval for acquisition of pulp and paper biz of Aditya Birla Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO AllotmentGujarat Kidney IPOParliament Winter Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBGMI Redeem CodesBS-VI Rule in DelhiIPL 2026 AuctionPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon