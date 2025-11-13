Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) consolidated net profit rises 98.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.35% to Rs 1059.91 croreNet profit of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) rose 98.24% to Rs 36.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.35% to Rs 1059.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 935.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1059.91935.09 13 OPM %6.214.28 -PBDT58.6330.94 89 PBT51.1524.57 108 NP36.0618.19 98
