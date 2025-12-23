Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GBP/USD hits three-month high

British Pound surged today, adding to recent gains and breaking above 1.3500 mark as the sentiment around US dollar remained flat and risk appetite held up in year-end trades. GBP/USD pair is currently around three-month high at 1.3516, up 0.45% on the day. Latest data showed that the UK was a net borrower from the rest of the world in Quarter 3 (July to Sept) 2025 of 1.6% of gross domestic product (GDP). This is the lowest UK current account deficit (including precious metals) since Quarter 4 (Oct to Dec) 2022. Excluding precious metals, the underlying current account deficit was 1.4% of GDP, its lowest since Quarter 4 2021. On NSE, GBP/INR futures are quoting at 121.31, up 0.55% on the day.

