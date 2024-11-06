Rites consolidated net profit declines 27.85% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.13% to Rs 540.86 croreNet profit of Rites declined 27.85% to Rs 72.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 101.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 7.13% to Rs 540.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 582.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales540.86582.36 -7 OPM %19.6523.67 -PBDT126.22164.34 -23 PBT111.28150.28 -26 NP72.98101.15 -28
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content