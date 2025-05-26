Monday, May 26, 2025 | 12:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GE Vernova hits the roof after Q4 PAT soars 181% YoY to Rs 187 cr

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

GE Vernova T&D India hit an upper circuit of 10% at Rs 2,072.70 after the company's standalone net profit surged 181.3% to Rs 186.50 crore on a 26.15% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,152.54 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) grew sharply by 153.13% to Rs 256.12 crore in Q4 FY25, against Rs 101.18 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

EBITDA stood at Rs 252.1 crore, marking a 127.12% jump from Rs 111 crore reported in Q4 FY24, driven by higher operational efficiency and robust execution.

Order bookings during the quarter stood at Rs 2.99 crore, more than doubling from Rs 1.33 crore in the year-ago quarter a growth of 124%.

 

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit surged 236% to Rs 608.33 crore on a 35.9% rise in revenue to Rs 4,292.30 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Sandeep Zanzaria, managing director & CEO, GE Vernova T&D India, said, Our robust performance in FY24-25 with a strong order book and significant margin expansion reflects continued robust demand for our technology as India modernizes its power infrastructure. It also speaks to our unwavering commitment to operational efficiency and the significant potential we have for business growth. As we enhance our electrification manufacturing and engineering capabilities, we are firmly positioning the company to contribute significantly to building a more reliable and modern grid for India.

Meanwhile, the board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share (250% on a face value of Rs 2) for the financial year ended 31 March 2025, subject to shareholder approval at the forthcoming annual general meeting (AGM). If approved, the dividend will be paid or dispatched within 30 days from the date of the AGM.

GE Vernova T&D India is a leading player in the power transmission and distribution business. The company provides a versatile and robust range of solutions for connecting and evacuating power from generation sources onto the grid, providing utilities with the tools needed to support the increase in demand swiftly. It offers products ranging from medium voltage to ultra-high voltage (1200 kV) for the power generation, transmission, and distribution industry.

First Published: May 26 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

