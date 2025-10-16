Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Genesys International Corporation Ltd Slides 1.8%

Genesys International Corporation Ltd Slides 1.8%

Image

Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Genesys International Corporation Ltd has lost 2.44% over last one month compared to 2.83% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 0.7% rise in the SENSEX

Genesys International Corporation Ltd fell 1.8% today to trade at Rs 554. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.26% to quote at 34527.36. The index is down 2.83 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, C.E. Info Systems Ltd decreased 1.53% and Rashi Peripherals Ltd lost 1.14% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 19.06 % over last one year compared to the 1.79% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Genesys International Corporation Ltd has lost 2.44% over last one month compared to 2.83% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 0.7% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 16482 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 51536 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1054.8 on 20 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 455.2 on 30 Sep 2025.

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

