Genus Power Infrastructures standalone net profit rises 154.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 135.99% to Rs 1149.00 croreNet profit of Genus Power Infrastructures rose 154.33% to Rs 148.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 58.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 135.99% to Rs 1149.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 486.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1149.00486.88 136 OPM %21.2716.71 -PBDT214.6181.86 162 PBT202.4375.53 168 NP148.1558.25 154
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content