Smiths & Founders (India) standalone net profit declines 16.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.86% to Rs 3.23 croreNet profit of Smiths & Founders (India) declined 16.13% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.86% to Rs 3.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3.233.11 4 OPM %11.1512.54 -PBDT0.380.37 3 PBT0.320.31 3 NP0.260.31 -16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content