GIFT Nifty hints at red start for equities

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty August 2026 futures currently traded 28.50 points lower, suggesting a red opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,688.23 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,329.14 crore in the Indian equity market on 27 July 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 13,417.18 crore so far in July (till 27 July 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 49,028.63 crore in June, Rs 55,963.33 crore in May and Rs 70,135.46 crore in April.

Global Market:

Asian markets edged lower on Tuesday, with South Koreas Kospi plunging nearly 8%, as uncertainty gripped investors ahead of mega earnings announcements from the likes of Amazon, Meta Platforms and Microsoft on the calendar.

A Federal Reserve rate decision is due Wednesday. Investors expect that the central bank will remain on hold, but will seek greater clarity on the path forward for monetary policy. Fed funds futures were last pricing in a quarter point hike in September, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

On Tuesday, traders will monitor the release of a consumer confidence report. Quarterly results from Coca-Cola, UPS, Corning and Boeing are due before the bell.

Focus would also remain on oil prices and the bond market. International benchmark Brent crude futures were last below $90 a barrel, amid a pause in fighting between the U.S. and Iran. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield had pulled back to around 4.65%.

Hostilities between the U.S. and Iran are on hold, as diplomats seek to give peace talks some space. Focus will also be on President Donald Trumps meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The two leaders will mainly discuss about Iran.

Wall Street ended mixed on Monday, as investors awaited guidance from major technology companies in a busy week for ​quarterly earnings, while also worrying that stubbornly high oil prices could force the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates.

The S&P 500 edged up 0.02% ‌to end ??the session at 7,413.18 points. The Nasdaq declined 0.18% to 24,932.08 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.51% to 52,210.08 points.

Domestic Market:

Key equity benchmarks snapped a five-session losing streak on Monday, with the Nifty closing near the 24,000 mark.

The rally was fuelled by lower crude oil prices, easing geopolitical tensions and firm global cues. Optimism over Q1 earnings further lifted sentiment, while IT stocks gained after a foreign brokerage upgraded the sector to "neutral" from "underweight".

The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 776.01 points or 1.02% to 76,835.78. The Nifty 50 index jumped 228.50 points or 0.96% to 23,995.95. Over the previous five consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex declined 2.67%, while the Nifty fell 2.32%.

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