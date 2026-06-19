HFCL Ltd Spikes 4.98%

HFCL Ltd has added 50.5% over last one month compared to 10.31% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 1.82% rise in the SENSEX

HFCL Ltd rose 4.98% today to trade at Rs 209.65. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 0.95% to quote at 3719.46. The index is up 10.31 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sterlite Technologies Ltd increased 4.14% and Vodafone Idea Ltd added 0.67% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 25.73 % over last one year compared to the 5.74% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

HFCL Ltd has added 50.5% over last one month compared to 10.31% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 1.82% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4.44 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 26 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 209.65 on 19 Jun 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 59.83 on 23 Jan 2026.

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