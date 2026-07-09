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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GIFT Nifty indicates muted opening for key indices

GIFT Nifty indicates muted opening for key indices

Last Updated : Jul 09 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty July 2026 futures currently traded 18.00 points higher, suggesting a flat opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,962.80 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 790.16 crore in the Indian equity market on 08 July 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have bought shares worth Rs 2,502.03 crore so far in July (till 08 July 2026). This contrasts with their cash sales of Rs 49,028.63 crore in June, Rs 55,963.33 crore in May and Rs 70,135.46 crore in April.

 

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Global Markets:

Asian markets traded mostly lower on Thursday as renewed U.S.-Iran tensions and a jump in oil prices dampened the investor sentiment.

The U.S. launched fresh strikes on Iran in response to Tehrans attacks on commercial shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. Central Command said Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump said he may no longer be interested in negotiating a deal with Iran. Prior to that, he said that the ceasefire between the U.S. and Tehran is over after another wave of attacks in the Middle East.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average pulled back from record levels on Tuesday as investors once again appeared to rotate out of names tied to artificial intelligence and as oil prices advanced.

The 30-stock index lost 130.76 points, or 0.25%, after earlier hitting a new all-time intraday high. Ultimately, the Dow closed at 52,925.15. The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.16% to 25,818.69. The S&P 500 slid 0.45% to end at 7,503.85.

Domestic Market:

The benchmark indices extended their decline for a second straight session on Wednesday as weak global cues, a sharp spike in crude oil prices and escalating tensions in the Middle East triggered broad-based selling. The Nifty tumbled below the 23,900 mark, recording its steepest single-day decline since March 2026.

All sectoral indices on the NSE ended in the red, with banks and financial stocks leading the losses, while the India VIX surged 26%, reflecting heightened market volatility. Renewed geopolitical concerns following fresh U.S.-Iran tensions and a risk-off sentiment weighed heavily on investor confidence.

The S&P BSE Sensex tanked 1,677.12 points or 2.15% to 76,503.60. The Nifty 50 index lost 516.65 points or 2.12% to 23,882.05.

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First Published: Jul 09 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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