GIFT Nifty suggests green start for equities

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty June 2026 futures currently traded 35.00 points higher, suggesting a postive opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 200.05 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,189.26 crore in the Indian equity market on 15 June 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 46,230.37 crore so far in June (till 15 June 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 55,963.33 crore in May, Rs 70,135.46 crore in April and Rs 122,540.41 crore in March.

Global Markets:

Asian markets traded mixed on Tuesday as investors continued to assess the details of a potential deal between the U.S. and Iran to end the ongoing conflict.

Early this week, President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. and Iran had reached a deal to end the war in the Middle East.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that both sides have declared the termination of their military operations on all fronts, with an official signing ceremony to take place this Friday in Switzerland. A senior Trump administration official has reportedly said that the memorandum of understanding was already signed electronically on Sunday.

The president also said that the key Strait of Hormuz passageway would reopen on Friday, sending oil prices down nearly 5% on Monday. Vice President JD Vance reportedly said that the strait would be opened in a toll-free way for the long term.

Meanwhile, Chinas retail sales fell for the first time in more than three years in May, signaling a deepening economic slump, according to data released Tuesday by the National Bureau of Statistics.

Retail sales, a gauge of consumption, declined in May for the first time since December 2022, dropping 0.6% from a year earlier.

Industrial output was the lone bright spot, rising 4.5% in May to top widely reported estimates of 4.3% growth and rebounding from Aprils near three-year low of 4.1%.

The Chinese national unemployment rate fell to 5.1% in May, compared with 5.2% in April.

Overnight on Wall Street, stocks rose on Monday to kick off the holiday-shortened trading week as SpaceX extended its rally and after President Donald Trump announced that an agreement had been reached to end the war between the U.S. and Iran.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 468.77 points, or 0.92%, for a record close of 51,671.03. The 30-stock index also hit a new all-time intraday high during the session. The S&P 500 climbed 1.65% to 7,554.29, while the Nasdaq Composite popped 3.07% to end at 26,683.94.

Domestic Market:

The key equity benchmark indices extended gains for a second consecutive session on Monday, supported by a sharp decline in crude oil prices and optimism surrounding a US-Iran peace agreement. Buying was broad-based, with most sectoral indices ending in the green.

Investor sentiment was further buoyed by strong global cues, a stronger rupee and easing market volatility. The Nifty settled above the 23,850 mark, led by gains in consumer durables and auto stocks. However, pharma and healthcare shares bucked the trend and closed lower.

The S&P BSE Sensex soared 736.38 points or 0.97% to 76,264.33. The Nifty 50 index surged 231 points or 0.98% to 23,853.90.

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