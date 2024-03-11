Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 2049.1, down 0.04% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 26.97% in last one year as compared to a 30.56% rally in NIFTY and a 66.46% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2049.1, down 0.04% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 22397.5. The Sensex is at 73785.71, down 0.45%.Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd has lost around 12.44% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19194.1, up 0.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 59846 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 54.65 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

