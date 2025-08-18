Monday, August 18, 2025 | 06:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GMR Airports to consider fund raising up to Rs 5,000 cr

GMR Airports to consider fund raising up to Rs 5,000 cr

Image

Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

On 21 August 2025

The Board of GMR Airports will meet on 21 August 2025 to consider and approve an enabling resolution for raising of funds up to Rs 5,000 /- Crore in one or more tranche(s), through issue of securities including a Qualified Institutions Placement and/or Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds and/or any other securities and recommending the same to shareholders of the Company for approval, subject to other regulatory and/or statutory approvals, as applicable.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Arisinfra Solutions secures Rs 100 cr integrated supply-and-services contracts

Arisinfra Solutions secures Rs 100 cr integrated supply-and-services contracts

Revolt Motors extends its 'Azadi From Petrol' offer following strong demand

Revolt Motors extends its 'Azadi From Petrol' offer following strong demand

Rupee seen supported by strong domestic equities

Rupee seen supported by strong domestic equities

British Pound net speculative shorts rise further

British Pound net speculative shorts rise further

Signpost India rallies after Q1 PAT climbs 36% YoY to Rs 15 cr

Signpost India rallies after Q1 PAT climbs 36% YoY to Rs 15 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 6:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayJNVST Class 6th Admission DateGarena Free Fire Max CodeMumbai Rain Live UpdatesEPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon