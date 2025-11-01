Saturday, November 01, 2025 | 05:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BLB standalone net profit rises 189.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Sales rise 98.19% to Rs 338.70 crore

Net profit of BLB rose 189.64% to Rs 8.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 98.19% to Rs 338.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 170.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales338.70170.90 98 OPM %2.902.34 -PBDT11.503.76 206 PBT11.473.72 208 NP8.953.09 190

