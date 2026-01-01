Thursday, January 01, 2026 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

ITC Ltd, TD Power Systems Ltd, Westlife Foodworld Ltd and Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 January 2026.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd tumbled 16.80% to Rs 2297.5 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18379 shares in the past one month.

 

ITC Ltd crashed 9.11% to Rs 366.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 104.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

TD Power Systems Ltd lost 4.21% to Rs 671.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 23054 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35295 shares in the past one month.

Westlife Foodworld Ltd plummeted 4.07% to Rs 539.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37421 shares in the past one month.

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd fell 3.42% to Rs 1244.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 44538 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19601 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 3:00 PM IST

