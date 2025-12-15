Monday, December 15, 2025 | 01:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tech Mahindra announces incorporation of subsidiary in Zambia

Tech Mahindra announces incorporation of subsidiary in Zambia

Image

Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Yabx Technologies (Netherlands) B.V. (Yabx Netherlands), a wholly owned subsidiary of Comviva Technologies, a subsidiary of Tech Mahindra, has incorporated a step-down subsidiary named Yabx Technologies Zambia (Yabx Zambia) under the Patents and Companies Registration Agency (PACRA) on 12 December, 2025, whose business objective comprises of providing computer programming activities and related services in Zambia.

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

