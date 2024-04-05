Godrej Properties garners sales of Rs 2690 cr from its 'Godrej Reserve' project

Godrej Properties announced that it has sold inventory worth Rs 2,690 crore in its project, Godrej Reserve, located in Kandivali, Mumbai. Launched within fifteen months of acquiring the land, this is GPL's most successful launch ever in Mumbai in terms of the value and volume of sales achieved.

Godrej Reserve has a developable potential of ~ 3.72 million square feet with an estimated revenue potential of approximately Rs 7,000 crore. The project has significant unlaunched inventory remaining, which the company plans to sell in the coming years. This is one of GPL's largest residential developments and significantly enhances its presence in the western suburbs of Mumbai

