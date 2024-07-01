Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Ashok Leyland slides as total sales slips 2% YoY in June'24

Image

Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Ashok Leyland declined 1.26% to Rs 238.70 after the company said that its total vehicle sales fell 1.84% to 14,940 units in June 2024 from 15,221 units in June 2023.
Domestic sales stood at 14,261 units, were lower by 0.71% as compared with 14,363 units sold in the same period last year.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
While total medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales decreased by 4.44% to 9,519 units while total light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales increased by 3.08% to 5,421 units in June 2024 over June 2023.
Ashok Leyland is engaged in manufacture and sale of a wide range of commercial vehicles. The company also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications, forgings and castings.
Ashok Leyland reported 19.82% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 900.41 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 751.41 crore in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations fell 3.08% to Rs 11,266.69 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 11,625.67 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

digital payment

RBI, Asean countries to create platform for retail cross-border payments

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Parliament LIVE: Agnipath scheme is brainchild of PM Modi, says Rahul Gandhi

taxation

Budget 2024: Industry hopes for capital gains tax relief from Centre

Audi, Audi logo

Audi India reports 6% decline in June quarter retail sales at 1,431 units

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot, heat

Delhi shatters 74-year records with the hottest May and June on record

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon