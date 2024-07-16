Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 31,000 crore

Image

Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (issue/ re-issue) of (i) 7.10% GS 2034 for a notified amount of Rs 20,000 crore and (ii) 7.46% GS 2073 for a notified amount of Rs 11,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system on July 19, 2024 (Friday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security mentioned above.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Security personnel during search and cordon operation after a terrorist attack, at Bhadarwah, in Doda district, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (PTI)

9 terror attacks within 38 days of PM Modi govt: Cong after J-K encounter

Mohan Yadav,Mohan,MP CM

CM Yadav orders inclusion of MP's religious places in pilgrimage scheme

accident

LIVE news: 5 killed, 42 injured after bus crashes into tractor on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty hit record highs; ICICI Bank, Infy, Airtel top contributors

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty hit record highs; ICICI Bank, Infy, Airtel top contributors

Manoj Sinha, Manoj

Doda encounter: J-K LG pays tributes to slain soldiers, vows to avenge

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 11:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon