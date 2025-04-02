Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hi-Tech Pipes registers 24% YoY increase in FY25 sales volume; quartely sales at 1,16,032 MT

Hi-Tech Pipes registers 24% YoY increase in FY25 sales volume; quartely sales at 1,16,032 MT

Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Hi-Tech Pipes said that it has achieved an annual sales of 4,85,447 MT in FY25, which is growth of 24% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

The companys annual sales volume for FY24 was 3,91,147 MT. According to the company, the FY25 sales volume is the firms highest-ever yearly volume recorded till date.

Hi-Tech Pipes quarterly sales for Q4 FY25 stood at 1,16,032 MT, marking an 8% YoY increase from 1,07,721 MT in Q4 FY24. The growth in sales during the quarter was driven by sustained demand across infrastructure and construction sectors.

Hi-Tech Pipes manufactures steel tubes and pipes, galvanised and corrugated sheets, cold-rolled products, and colour-coated sheets. It has an installed capacity of a total of 7,40,000 MT across its manufacturing plants.

 

The company's consolidated net profit rose 33.64% to Rs 19.15 crore on a 20.78% increase in sales to Rs 761.02 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared to Q3 FY24.

The scrip was up 0.05% to currently trade at Rs 105.20 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

