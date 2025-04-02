Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 02:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Capital Goods stocks edge lower

Capital Goods stocks edge lower

Apr 02 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Capital Goods stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Capital Goods index decreasing 204.11 points or 0.33% at 61598.84 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Bharat Electronics Ltd (down 3.54%), LMW Ltd (down 2.83%),ABB India Ltd (down 2.15%),Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 1.29%),Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (down 0.98%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Thermax Ltd (down 0.92%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 0.5%), and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 0.01%).

On the other hand, Kaynes Technology India Ltd (up 2.9%), Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 1.79%), and Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 1.45%) turned up.

 

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 325.36 or 0.7% at 46997.29.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 131.05 points or 0.92% at 14396.23.

The Nifty 50 index was up 108.9 points or 0.47% at 23274.6.

The BSE Sensex index was up 424.64 points or 0.56% at 76449.15.

On BSE,2640 shares were trading in green, 1205 were trading in red and 165 were unchanged.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Apr 02 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

