Friday, February 21, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Great Eastern Shipping Company delivers Supramax dry bulk carrier "Jag Rishi"

Great Eastern Shipping Company delivers Supramax dry bulk carrier "Jag Rishi"

Image

Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Great Eastern Shipping Company (G E Shipping) delivered its 2011 built Supramax dry bulk carrier Jag Rishi to the buyers. The vessel was contracted for sale in January 2025.

Excluding Jag Rishi, company's current fleet stands at 38 vessels, comprising 26 tankers (5 Crude carriers, 17 Product carriers, 4 LPG carriers) and 12 dry bulk carriers (2 Capesize, 8 Kamsarmax, 2 Supramax) aggregating 3.04 Mn dwt.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

One MobiKwik Systems acquires 3.39% stake in Blostem Fintech

One MobiKwik Systems acquires 3.39% stake in Blostem Fintech

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd spurts 0.18%, gains for fifth straight session

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd spurts 0.18%, gains for fifth straight session

NMDC Ltd spurts 0.79%, up for five straight sessions

NMDC Ltd spurts 0.79%, up for five straight sessions

Vedanta Ltd spurts 1.16%, rises for fifth straight session

Vedanta Ltd spurts 1.16%, rises for fifth straight session

Shriram Finance Ltd spurts 0.94%, gains for five straight sessions

Shriram Finance Ltd spurts 0.94%, gains for five straight sessions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayOPPO Launches Find N5Market TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayAFG vs SA LIVE SCOREHP Telecom India IPORRB Group D Registration 2025AP inter 1st year hall ticket out
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon