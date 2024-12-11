Business Standard
Greaves Retail unveils new range of light electrified construction equipment

Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 6:31 PM IST

At bauma CONEXPO India 2024

Greaves Retail, a division of Greaves Cotton, announced the launch of its new range of high-performance electrified light construction equipment at bauma CONEXPO India 2024.

With sustainability at the forefront, this new range of equipment integrates cutting-edge electrification technologies to deliver zero-emission solutions, enhancing performance while lowering operational costs. This strategic move into the Construction Equipment Sector underscores Company's commitment to delivering innovative, reliable solutions that prioritise environmental responsibility and sustainability.

The newly introduced lineup includes:

The Mini Excavator range from 2 Ton to 4 Ton category, equipped with a powerful Kubota engine, delivers superior performance with higher digging forces, making it perfect for heavy-duty excavation in challenging conditions.

 

The Electric Boom Lift provides exceptional reach with a platform height of 13.8 meter and a horizontal outreach of 7.81 meter, designed to navigate tight spaces and urban environments with ease. Its compact design and intelligent self-diagnostic system ensure high performance. The machine comes with zero maintenance lead acid battery or lithium battery as options.

Excel Controlinkage, a subsidiary of Greaves Cotton, also showcased its advanced engineering capabilities at the bauma CONEXPO India. The display featured a wide range of products, including high-performance gear shift levers, cables, rod shift lever, throttle control and parking brake levers for commercial vehicles and construction equipment. Excel caters to various domestic and international original equipment manufacturers. The exhibit also showcased a wide range of metal bonded rubber products for heavy commercial vehicles and construction equipment application, all engineered for durability and efficiency in demanding environments.

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 6:17 PM IST

