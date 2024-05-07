GRP Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Trident Texofab Ltd, Ganges Securities Ltd, Elantas Beck India Ltd and Capital Trust Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 May 2024.

GRP Ltd crashed 12.67% to Rs 6840 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 897 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 195 shares in the past one month.

Trident Texofab Ltd lost 9.28% to Rs 45.06. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 51907 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7685 shares in the past one month.

Ganges Securities Ltd tumbled 9.14% to Rs 160.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 40299 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15092 shares in the past one month.

Elantas Beck India Ltd fell 8.13% to Rs 10421. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1535 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1040 shares in the past one month.

Capital Trust Ltd plummeted 7.88% to Rs 118. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17555 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2904 shares in the past one month.

