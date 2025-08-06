GTL standalone net profit rises 21.02% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.62% to Rs 55.73 croreNet profit of GTL rose 21.02% to Rs 15.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 11.62% to Rs 55.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 63.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales55.7363.06 -12 OPM %28.3246.86 -PBDT9.3122.08 -58 PBT7.6119.11 -60 NP15.6012.89 21
