Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 06:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GTL standalone net profit rises 21.02% in the June 2025 quarter

GTL standalone net profit rises 21.02% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

Sales decline 11.62% to Rs 55.73 crore

Net profit of GTL rose 21.02% to Rs 15.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 11.62% to Rs 55.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 63.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales55.7363.06 -12 OPM %28.3246.86 -PBDT9.3122.08 -58 PBT7.6119.11 -60 NP15.6012.89 21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Chase Bright Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Chase Bright Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Bannari Amman Sugars standalone net profit rises 137.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Bannari Amman Sugars standalone net profit rises 137.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Sundaram Finance Holdings consolidated net profit rises 43.54% in the June 2025 quarter

Sundaram Finance Holdings consolidated net profit rises 43.54% in the June 2025 quarter

Nila Spaces standalone net profit rises 134.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Nila Spaces standalone net profit rises 134.38% in the June 2025 quarter

RDB Infrastructure and Power standalone net profit rises 186.32% in the June 2025 quarter

RDB Infrastructure and Power standalone net profit rises 186.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 6:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesNSDL IPO ListingUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon