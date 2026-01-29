Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Suven Life Sciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 101.92 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

Sales rise 74.53% to Rs 2.81 crore

Net Loss of Suven Life Sciences reported to Rs 101.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 39.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 74.53% to Rs 2.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2.811.61 75 OPM %-3677.94-2435.40 -PBDT-100.58-37.58 -168 PBT-101.92-39.12 -161 NP-101.92-39.12 -161

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

