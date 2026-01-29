Suven Life Sciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 101.92 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 74.53% to Rs 2.81 croreNet Loss of Suven Life Sciences reported to Rs 101.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 39.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 74.53% to Rs 2.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2.811.61 75 OPM %-3677.94-2435.40 -PBDT-100.58-37.58 -168 PBT-101.92-39.12 -161 NP-101.92-39.12 -161
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 2:17 PM IST