Suven Life Sciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 101.92 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 74.53% to Rs 2.81 crore

Net Loss of Suven Life Sciences reported to Rs 101.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 39.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 74.53% to Rs 2.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2.811.61-3677.94-2435.40-100.58-37.58-101.92-39.12-101.92-39.12

