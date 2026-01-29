Asahi Songwon Colors consolidated net profit declines 20.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.77% to Rs 120.65 crore

Net profit of Asahi Songwon Colors declined 20.00% to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 9.77% to Rs 120.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 133.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.120.65133.728.508.887.409.162.664.372.483.10

