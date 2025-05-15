Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 20.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.80% to Rs 786.28 croreNet profit of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation rose 20.82% to Rs 226.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 187.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.80% to Rs 786.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 750.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 14.80% to Rs 685.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 597.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.75% to Rs 2850.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2462.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales786.28750.27 5 2850.842462.88 16 OPM %24.6225.13 -22.3624.74 - PBDT311.71259.57 20 990.02877.91 13 PBT285.08237.51 20 894.65798.13 12 NP226.22187.24 21 685.79597.36 15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content