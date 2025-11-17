Gujarat Petrosynthese standalone net profit declines 40.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.78% to Rs 4.25 croreNet profit of Gujarat Petrosynthese declined 40.74% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.78% to Rs 4.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4.253.98 7 OPM %-5.88-10.05 -PBDT0.490.42 17 PBT0.400.34 18 NP0.320.54 -41
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content