Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is quoting at Rs 118.37, down 0.82% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 19.38% in last one year as compared to a 10.15% rally in NIFTY and a 22.23% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 118.37, down 0.82% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.86% on the day, quoting at 25915.25. The Sensex is at 84313.4, down 0.76%.Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd has gained around 1.39% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28692.4, down 0.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 111.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 130.11 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 118.24, down 1.32% on the day. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd jumped 19.38% in last one year as compared to a 10.15% rally in NIFTY and a 22.23% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 67.78 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

