Shriram Finance Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Shriram Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 994.05, down 0.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 76.89% in last one year as compared to a 10.15% rally in NIFTY and a 20.22% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Shriram Finance Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 994.05, down 0.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.86% on the day, quoting at 25915.25. The Sensex is at 84313.4, down 0.76%.Shriram Finance Ltd has gained around 17.4% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Shriram Finance Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27853.35, down 0.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 99.26 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 997.3, down 0.35% on the day. Shriram Finance Ltd jumped 76.89% in last one year as compared to a 10.15% rally in NIFTY and a 20.22% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 20.83 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News