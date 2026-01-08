Precision Electronics bags Rs 49-lakh domestic order in Aerospace & Defense segment
Precision Electronics said that it has secured a domestic order worth Rs 49 lakh from a private entity in the Aerospace & Defense segment.
The company will supply masts with accessories, with delivery scheduled within the current financial year.
The transaction is not a related-party deal, and neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the customer entity.
Precision Electronics is a diverse telecom infrastructure enabler with active interest spanning telecom infrastructure development, system integration, and manufacture and supply of high-end telecom equipment.
The company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 1.40 crore in Q2 FY26 as against net loss of Rs 1.17 crore in Q2 FY25. Net sales surged 48.4% year-on-year to Rs 15.15 crore in Q2 FY26.
Shares of Precision Electronics tanked 4.91% to currently trade at Rs 192.80 on the BSE.
First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 1:50 PM IST