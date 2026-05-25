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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Modison Ltd, Jaykay Enterprises Ltd, TVS Electronics Ltd and Universal Cables Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 May 2026.

Modison Ltd, Jaykay Enterprises Ltd, TVS Electronics Ltd and Universal Cables Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 May 2026.

Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 413.1 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 93461 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16385 shares in the past one month.

Modison Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 208.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19829 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7454 shares in the past one month.

 

Jaykay Enterprises Ltd spiked 18.33% to Rs 205.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27333 shares in the past one month.

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TVS Electronics Ltd exploded 16.58% to Rs 542.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 70672 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6001 shares in the past one month.

Universal Cables Ltd jumped 16.54% to Rs 1177.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 77992 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13443 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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