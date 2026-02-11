Haryana Leather Chemicals standalone net profit declines 6.56% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.51% to Rs 11.78 crore

Net profit of Haryana Leather Chemicals declined 6.56% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 6.51% to Rs 11.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.11.7812.605.263.891.020.980.770.750.570.61

