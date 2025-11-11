ICE Make Refrigeration consolidated net profit declines 57.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.65% to Rs 147.49 croreNet profit of ICE Make Refrigeration declined 57.88% to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 42.65% to Rs 147.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 103.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales147.49103.39 43 OPM %6.528.17 -PBDT6.977.67 -9 PBT2.776.63 -58 NP2.034.82 -58
