HCL Technologies included in S&amp;P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2024

Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
For second consecutive year
HCL Technologies (HCLTech) has been included in the coveted S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2024 for the second year in a row. This underscores HCLTech's deep commitment to doing business sustainably and helping its clients accelerate their sustainability agendas through technology.
S&P Global engaged with 9,400 companies across 62 industries globally to draw down a list of 759 companies, including HCLTech, that made it to the 2024 Sustainability Yearbook.
First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

