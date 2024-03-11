For second consecutive year

S&P Global engaged with 9,400 companies across 62 industries globally to draw down a list of 759 companies, including HCLTech, that made it to the 2024 Sustainability Yearbook.

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) has been included in the coveted S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2024 for the second year in a row. This underscores HCLTech's deep commitment to doing business sustainably and helping its clients accelerate their sustainability agendas through technology.