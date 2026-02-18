HCL Technologies recognized as Canada's Best Employers 2026 by Forbes

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) has been recognized by Forbes as one of Canada's Best Employers 2026, ranking among the top 15 global IT software and services companies.

This prestigious recognition reflects HCLTech's strong people-centric culture and its ongoing commitment to developing and advancing local talent across Canada. The ranking draws on a survey of more than 37,000 employees working at companies with over 500 staff, evaluating workplace culture, benefits and career-growth prospects.

This recognition builds on HCLTech's reputation as a leading employer in Canada and consistent growth in the region, recently expanding its Canadian footprint with a new office in Calgary, Alberta. HCLTech has also been named as the #1 employer in Canada by the Top Employer Institute for three consecutive years.

