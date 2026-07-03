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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HCL Technologies wins USD 1.4 million contact

HCL Technologies wins USD 1.4 million contact

Last Updated : Jul 03 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

HCL Technologies announced the signing of a significant strategic partnership with a Europe headquartered, Fortune Global 50 Firm to establish an AI driven operating model to transform and manage their Global Digital Workplace and Enterprise Networks.

The initial term of the agreement is from July 2026 to December 2031, extendable for a further period of 5 years. The estimated value of the agreement during the initial term is US $ 1.14 Billion. This is entirely a net new business for the company.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

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