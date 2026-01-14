Wednesday, January 14, 2026 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HDFC Asset Management Company consolidated net profit rises 19.97% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Sales rise 15.03% to Rs 1075.10 crore

Net profit of HDFC Asset Management Company rose 19.97% to Rs 769.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 641.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.03% to Rs 1075.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 934.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1075.10934.63 15 OPM %81.5281.73 -PBDT1032.33854.74 21 PBT1013.93839.85 21 NP769.42641.36 20

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

