HDFC Asset Management Company consolidated net profit rises 19.97% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.03% to Rs 1075.10 crore

Net profit of HDFC Asset Management Company rose 19.97% to Rs 769.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 641.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.03% to Rs 1075.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 934.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1075.10934.6381.5281.731032.33854.741013.93839.85769.42641.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News