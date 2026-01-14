Wednesday, January 14, 2026 | 03:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quadrant Future Tek receives work order of Rs 287.82 cr

Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

From Chittaranjan Locomotive Works

Quadrant Future Tek has received an offer from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) today i.e. 14th January, 2026, for Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of 353 Onboard KAVACH Loco Equipment Ver- 4.0 with Warranty and Long Term Annual Maintenance. The value of the contract is worth Rs. 2,87,82,91,400/- (Including taxes). The same is accepted by the Company.

IOB gains as Q3 PAT jumps 56% YoY to Rs 1,365 cr

Allcargo Logistics Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Realty stocks extends losses as IT layoffs pressure housing demand

Sensex drops 377 pts; IT shares tumble

Handson Global Management (HGM) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

