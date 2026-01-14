Quadrant Future Tek receives work order of Rs 287.82 cr
From Chittaranjan Locomotive WorksQuadrant Future Tek has received an offer from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) today i.e. 14th January, 2026, for Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of 353 Onboard KAVACH Loco Equipment Ver- 4.0 with Warranty and Long Term Annual Maintenance. The value of the contract is worth Rs. 2,87,82,91,400/- (Including taxes). The same is accepted by the Company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 3:16 PM IST